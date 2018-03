CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press)--For the second straight year, Chattanooga has recorded an above-average number of homicides.



In all, 24 people were slain in Chattanooga last year, down slightly from 2011, police records show. Both totals were well above the city's average of nearly 20 killings a year over the past decade.



Yet it was the number of women slain in 2012 — eight — that stood out.



That's twice the number of women killed here in 2011.



