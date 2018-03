CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga ended 2012 with some success.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Chattanooga metro area was Tennessee's fastest growing metropolitan area for jobs last year.

Our six county region added some 3900 jobs.

Chattanooga's 1.7 % annual employment growth was nearly double that of the statewide growth of .9%.

Much of the gains were in construction and manufacturing.