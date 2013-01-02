Cool and dry through the weekend

(WRCB) - With the rain gone, we can expect to see clouds and cooler weather settling in through the weekend.

Today highs will stay in the 40s. We may see a little clearing this afternoon, but expect at least a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight, the chilly air will continue to filter in on the back of a light northerly wind. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Lots of sunshine will take us through Thursday as we warm a little to near 50.

Friday through the weekend I don't expect much change. We will have no rain, and temps slightly below normal with lows near 30, and highs in the upper 40s.

Peaking ahead at the NOAA 30 day precipitation forecast, the month of January is forecast to be wetter than normal across the southeast, including here in the Tennessee Valley.

Download the WRCB weather app for the interactive radar and the 10 day forecast.