Corker, Fleischmann comment on fiscal cliff votes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRCB) -- With the Senate bill to avert the 'fiscal cliff' approved by the House shortly before midnight on New Year's Day, there was a decided split in voting between both bodies.

In the Senate, Tennessee's Republican Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander both voted in favor of the compromise bill, while in the House, local Republican Representatives Chuck Fleischmann and Scott DesJarlais voted in opposition.

"I am disappointed we could not address our country's fiscal issues all at once, but unfortunately, the president made it clear that he was only willing to do this in two steps and leveraged the country and the economy to force revenues to be dealt with first," Sen. Corker said.

"Now that we've addressed the revenue part of the equation, it's time to move on to the spending reductions that will be part of the debt ceiling package," he added. "Passing fundamental entitlement reform is the most important action we can take in ensuring our country's solvency and now we must have the courage to finish the job and make the tough choices necessary to get these problems behind us once and for all."

Meanwhile, Rep. Fleischmann, who represents Tennessee's Third District, released a statement explaining his opposition to the bill. "Months ago, the House passed bills that extended tax cuts for all Americans and responsibly dealt with sequestration," he said. "Unfortunately the Senate waited until the final days of the year to look at any solutions. What they produced does nothing more than kick the can down the road on the most serious issue facing our nation."

Fleischmann added, "We have a spending problem not a revenue problem. The bill sent back to the House not only allowed taxes to increase but increased spending by $330 billion. It was simply something I could not support."