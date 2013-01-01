TennCare doctors will see reimbursement boost

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Doctors who treat TennCare patients are getting a New Year's pay raise.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/TuDgG7) practitioners in family medicine, general internal medicine, pediatrics or a related subspecialty will start to be reimbursed at Medicare rates. On average, that is more than 25% above what they are paid now.

TennCare officials say that the boost will give qualifying Tennessee doctors an extra $55 million over the next two years.

Providing doctors an incentive to treat TennCare patients is important, because health experts expect the rolls to expand a lot next year. That's when the requirement that everyone have health insurance kicks in.

The state must submit a plan for the reimbursement boost for federal approval. The increases will be retroactive to Jan. 1.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

