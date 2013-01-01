$1.3m in iPhones and iPads stolen from Paris Apple Store

PARIS (AP) -- Masked and armed thieves used the New Year's Eve fete to rob the flagship Apple store in Paris.



The French press reported that up to (EURO)1 million ($1.3 million) in goods were stolen at the store selling products such as Apple's iPhones and iPads behind the Paris Opera house, a figure police would not immediately confirm.



Police said Tuesday the theft occurred about 9 p.m. Monday, 3 hours after closing, while police were deployed around the famed Champs-Elysees Avenue where revelers traditionally gather on New Year's Eve.



Christophe Crepin of the Unsa police union said the "well prepared" operation was carried out by four masked and armed individuals.



The daily Le Parisien reported the thieves entered the store by threatening a security guard at a back entrance.