Former UT coach Derek Dooley finds his voice - on Twitter

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- With no recruiting or bowl preparation on his agenda, Derek Dooley has found time for something he largely avoided as Tennessee's football coach — tweeting.



During the past couple of weeks, Dooley has reached out to his 42,718 followers as of Monday on Twitter with his "top 10 reasons to embrace (or fear) professional transition.''



Dooley faces a transition since he was fired as UT's coach on Nov. 19, although his $5 million buyout assures that he need not be in any rush.



Dooley's tweets are characterized by the sharp wit that made his media conferences more memorable than some of the Vols' results in SEC play.



