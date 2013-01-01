Truck hangs from trees at ridge cut

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A semi truck and trailer left westbound Interstate 24 Tuesday morning, ending up in the trees atop the ridge cut at Missionary Ridge.



Rescue workers headed towards the scene, which was originally dispatched as a truck hanging off a rock ledge.



Few details were available as emergency workers set about stabilizing the truck to rescue its occupants.

The accident slowed traffic, but as the afternoon went on, traffic backed up for several miles beyond the Interstate 24/75 split.



