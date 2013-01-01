TVA pays KY school for energy production

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority has paid a Kentucky school district a little more than $37,000 for producing electricity.

Richardsville Elementary School in Bowling Green became the first net-zero school when it opened, and the Daily News (http://bit.ly/10obteB) reports it is still the only major school building in the U.S. that also earns money from the energy it produces.

It is tangible evidence that the $12.1 million, 550-student, 77,466-square-foot school does more than just pay for itself - it brings in a little extra too.

Republican state Rep. Jim DeCesare of Bowling Green says the school has "exceeded expectations."

School district spokeswoman Joanie Hendricks said the payment from TVA goes into a separate account, which will be used to replace solar panels at Richardsville when they wear out.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

