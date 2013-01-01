Lake Winnie hopes for tax break under new law

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A northwest Georgia amusement park hopes to open a new water park with a tax break under a new Georgia law.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/TYpvBT) that the Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park hopes to break ground in January on the new five-acre water park just south of the Tennessee-Georgia line.

Park officials also hope to know by then whether they'll get a $198,050 tax break on the water park's equipment under Senate Bill 386, a new Georgia law that exempts projects of "regional significance" from state and local use taxes.

Chickamauga Republican state Sen. Jeff Mullis says there's a chance that the water park could be the first project to get the tax break.

The park, also known as Lake Winnie, is just south of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

