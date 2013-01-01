13 to watch in 2013

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Seeing as how the Mayans were wrong about the end of the world, 2013 yawns ahead with promise and plenty of topics to keep under watchful eye.



The year will bring Chattanooga a new mayor, Tennessee a new football coach and TVA a new CEO.



In the same year the region celebrates its 150th Civil War battle anniversary, a new battle looms to more sensibly keep guns where they belong: in safes or on hunting fields — not in schools or on city streets.



Speaking of epic sagas, the movie "42" will air this year and help determine the future fate of Engel Stadium — Chattanooga's historic baseball field once seemingly headed for a date with a wrecking ball.



