13 to watch in 2013 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

13 to watch in 2013

Posted: Updated:
By Pam Sohn, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo illustration by Laura McNutt/Times Free Press Photo illustration by Laura McNutt/Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Seeing as how the Mayans were wrong about the end of the world, 2013 yawns ahead with promise and plenty of topics to keep under watchful eye.

The year will bring Chattanooga a new mayor, Tennessee a new football coach and TVA a new CEO.

In the same year the region celebrates its 150th Civil War battle anniversary, a new battle looms to more sensibly keep guns where they belong: in safes or on hunting fields — not in schools or on city streets.

Speaking of epic sagas, the movie "42" will air this year and help determine the future fate of Engel Stadium — Chattanooga's historic baseball field once seemingly headed for a date with a wrecking ball.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.