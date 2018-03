CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB-TV) -- A cold front approaching the Tennessee Valley keeps rain in the region all day. The front isn't expected to clear the area until tonight with lingering showers ending overnight. New Year's Day highs stay in the cool 40s with tonight's lows in the middle 30s.

The rest of the next seven days are relatively dry and temps stay cool. The warmest highs reach the lower 50s and lows dip into the 20s.

