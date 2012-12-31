Shooting on Wilcox Boulevard early Monday morning

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating the latest shooting in the city, this one taking place in the parking lot of a Wilcox Boulevard business early Monday morning.

Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig said that just after 3:00 a.m. officers responded to a shooting report that occurred in the parking lot of 3224 Wilcox Boulevard.

The victim, 19 year-old Dekendrick Lamar Trammell, was transported to a local hospital via a personally owned vehicle where he was treated for the nonlife-threatening injury.

It was reported to detectives that Trammell was standing in the parking lot when the suspect shot him and fled the scene.

The case is still on-going and more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

