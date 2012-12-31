Whitfield Co. deputies need help identifying robbery suspect

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Whitfield County deputies need help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection with a robbery and assault at a pawn shop.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office has released three photographs taken from surveillance cameras at a convenience store on Cleveland Highway at Dawnville Road.

The suspect is believed to have purchased a newspaper on the morning of December 12. few minutes later he put a mask on and went into and robbed National Title Pawn, located just south of the convenience store.

During the robbery the suspect assaulted a female with some type of pepper spray, according to officials.

Anyone recognizing the suspect is asked to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office at (706) 278-1233.