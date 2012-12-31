Pair of sex offenders fail to register in Northeast Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- A pair of sex offenders are in trouble in Northeast Alabama for failing to register with the state, as required by law, with one of them in further trouble after being arrested on a variety of drug charges.

Brandon Wayne Wilemon, 30, was arrested on December 22 in Dekalb County for Unlawful Manufacturing of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

"It was later brought to our attention that Wilemon is a Sex Offender who failed to register with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and was living/staying with a minor child," said Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

Wilemon was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender when this all came about.

Then on December 27, Robin Edward Lankford, 33, was arrested for Failure to Register after he moved from Marshall County to Crossville in DeKalb County without notifying authorities.

"If a Sex Offenders moves to a different county they are suppose to let the Sheriff's Office know where they are moving to and register with them," explained Sheriff Harris. "Those Sex offenders who choose not to come in to the Sheriff's Office to register will be arrested and charged."