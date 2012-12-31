UPDATE: Cross St. homicide investigation

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Dennis Weyers, 46, of Chattanooga, called police just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to say he found his girlfriend, Robin Sanders, 51, dead in his bed. Two days later Weyers is behind bars charged with criminal homicide.

Channel 3 obtained a copy of the affidavit. In it Weyers describes waking up that morning to find Sanders unresponsive, lying face down in the bed. However, investigators arrived and found Sanders lying on her back.

One officer describes seeing blood stains on the sheets as well as bruises on Sanders' arms, legs and back. The medical examiner's office later confirmed those injuries were consistent with a physical attack which ultimately ended her life.

"I mean they'll have to prove it to me because like I said, I never thought he'd hurt herm" says one neighbor.

Neighbors tell Channel 3 the couple lived in Weyer's Cross Street home for a few years and were occasionally seen walking down the street but for the most part kept to themselves. Now the house sits empty, the homeowner is behind bars at the Hamilton County Jail charged with criminal homicide.