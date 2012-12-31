McMinn deputies to provide "Sober Ride" for New Year's Eve - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn deputies to provide "Sober Ride" for New Year's Eve

Posted: Updated:

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced Monday that his agency will provide free rides home to New Year's Eve party goers who may have had a few drinks too many.
 
The Sheriff's Office will operate vans staffed with two deputies who will provide rides home from New Years Eve parties beginning at 8:00 p.m. through 4:00 a.m. Any person or group can call (423) 745-5613 and request a ride.
 
"We will have a few rules, of course. You must call 745-5613 to arrange a Sober Ride. We will pick you up as soon as possible, and deliver you to your destination as soon as possible," the Sheriff added.

"There will be no alcohol, weapons, or any other illicit item or substance, nor disruptive behavior allowed in our vehicles, and we will only drop you off at a residence or hotel. We will not take people to their cars. The deputies driving the vans will make arrests if our rules are not followed."
 
Guy also stated, "We will also have additional officers on patrol during the night, specifically seeking drunk drivers."

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.