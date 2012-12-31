McMinn deputies to provide "Sober Ride" for New Year's Eve

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy announced Monday that his agency will provide free rides home to New Year's Eve party goers who may have had a few drinks too many.



The Sheriff's Office will operate vans staffed with two deputies who will provide rides home from New Years Eve parties beginning at 8:00 p.m. through 4:00 a.m. Any person or group can call (423) 745-5613 and request a ride.



"We will have a few rules, of course. You must call 745-5613 to arrange a Sober Ride. We will pick you up as soon as possible, and deliver you to your destination as soon as possible," the Sheriff added.

"There will be no alcohol, weapons, or any other illicit item or substance, nor disruptive behavior allowed in our vehicles, and we will only drop you off at a residence or hotel. We will not take people to their cars. The deputies driving the vans will make arrests if our rules are not followed."



Guy also stated, "We will also have additional officers on patrol during the night, specifically seeking drunk drivers."