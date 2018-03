PONCA, NE (KTIV) -- Ever gotten fruitcake for Christmas? Did you think about tossing it away?



At Nebraska's Ponca State Park's Winterfest, people were not just tossing their fruitcakes, they turned it into a contest.



In fact rather than eat fruitcakes, people we found at the Ponca State Park event say they'd rather toss it, literally.



"It's one of those, everybody has fruitcakes and a lot of people don't like them, including myself, so I thought, let's do a fruit cake fling or something," Jeff Fields, Ponca State Park Superintendent said.



And that's how the Ponca State Park Superintendent says the idea for the Fruitcake Fling was born. The event is coming back in 2013, so if you're interested there's a couple things, you might want to know. For starters, flinging a fruitcake isn't as easy as you think.



