Georgia woman blames armadillos for lawn damage

ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) - A northwest Georgia homeowner says she was surprised to learn that armadillos were responsible for damage to her lawn, though many of her neighbors didn't know the critters were living in her county.

Vicki Ferguson of Rockmart tells the Rome News-Tribune (http://bit.ly/WfS4Wd) that she first noticed her lawn was dying in patches. There were holes everywhere. She thought the damage was the work of grub worms, moles or gophers.

She says a landscape specialist, Brent Cooper, was the first to tell her that armadillos were responsible. The unwanted visitors had built several tunnels around her home.

Rockmart is about 45 miles northwest of Atlanta, in Polk County.

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com

