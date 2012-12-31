Wine in grocery stores? No clear answer

NASHVILLE (News Sentinel) -- While the speakers of both the state House and Senate declare support for legislation to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets, they differ on whether to make their 2013 committee appointments with the goal of helping assure its passage.



Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey said that he will "keep an eye" toward whether senators support or oppose allowing sales of wine outside of licensed liquor stores when naming members to the Senate State and Local Government Committee for the 108th General Assembly, though that will not be his sole criteria.



House Speaker Beth Harwell reaffirmed her support for wine sales, saying an email that she supports wine sales in grocery stores but that will not impact her decisions on appointments to committees which will decide the bill's fate.



"I don't develop my committees based on one particular issue," she said. "There are many things to consider when appointing members to committees — expertise, personal experiences, and previous service on the committee, among other things."



