RED BANK, TN (Times Free Press) -- At midnight Jan. 19, the traffic cameras on Dayton Boulevard in Red Bank will go dark.



American Traffic Solutions, the company that operates the city's traffic cameras, will flip a switch remotely, shutting down cameras at all three intersections where they're in place. The cameras will be physically removed later, company spokesman Charles Territo said.



But the cameras will operate right up until the contract with American Traffic Solutions ends. The last ticket could be issued at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 18, Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol said.



Once the switch is flipped, there will be no more tickets, no more complaints and no more "black eye" for the city, officials hope.





