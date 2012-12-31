A rainy start to 2013 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A rainy start to 2013

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) - Despite a cold start with lows in the 20s this morning, we will have light southerly winds warming us into the low 50s this afternoon (yesterday was in the low 40s).

Look for lots of clouds today, but no rain is expected until late tonight.  As we ring in the new year, temps will be in the 40s at midnight with overcast skies and a few showers here and there.

The rain will increase through the overnight, and by Tuesday morning we will see widespread rainfall across the Tennessee Valley area.  It will rain through the day, tapering off Tuesday night into Wednesday. 

Rainfall amounts are expected to reach about 1.0" through Tuesday.

