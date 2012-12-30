Hillary Clinton hospitalized with blood clot

By MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton has been admitted to a New York hospital after the discovery of a blood clot stemming from the concussion she sustained earlier this month.



Clinton spokesman Philippe Reines says her doctors discovered the clot during a follow-up exam Sunday. Reines says Clinton is being treated with anti-coagulants.



Clinton was admitted to New York-Presbyterian Hospital so doctors can monitor the medication over the next 48 hours.



Reines says doctors will continue to assess Clinton's condition, "including other issues associated with her concussion."



Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.