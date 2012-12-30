Deal reached for stopping spike in milk prices - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Deal reached for stopping spike in milk prices

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • NationalMore>>

  • California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito

    California storm forces flood rescues but spares Montecito

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:30:25 GMT
    (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.(James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP). Janet waits for her bus under the cover of a new umbrella at a bus stop in Adelanto, Calif., as rain began to fall on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More
    Although the first wave of a worrisome Pacific storm hasn't caused any major problems in California, forecasters say the worst is still to come.More

  • Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute

    Judge blocks Trump lawyers in Trump-Panama hotel dispute

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:30:16 GMT
    A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.More
    A New York judge has given the owners of a Trump-branded hotel in Panama a victory over the family-owned company of President Donald Trump.More

  • Lawyer urges release of Florida shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer urges release of Florida shooting suspect's brother

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:30:12 GMT
    (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo released by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows Zachary Cruz. Cruz, the brother of Nikolas Cruz charged with killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was arrested Monday, March 19, ...
    An attorney for the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said in court papers Thursday that a $500,000 bond for trespassing at the school is excessive and that the brother should be released from...More
    An attorney for the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said in court papers Thursday that a $500,000 bond for trespassing at the school is excessive and that the brother should be released from jail.More
    •   

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top leaders in both parties on the House and Senate Agriculture committees have agreed to a one-year extension of the 2008 farm bill that expired in October, a move that would head off a possible doubling of milk prices next month.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Debbie Stabenow indicated that the House could vote on it as early as Sunday evening.

The agreement to extend current farm law until next October was reached as negotiators hit a snag on averting a broader fiscal cliff combination of higher taxes and spending cuts Jan. 1.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Americans faced the prospect of paying $7 for a gallon if the current dairy program lapsed and the government returned to a 1948 formula for calculating milk price supports.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.