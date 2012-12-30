Ruby Falls celebrates 84th anniversary

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- One of Chattanooga's most well-known tourist destinations celebrated their 84th anniversary Sunday with early-bird specials, candles, and commemorative postcards.

On December 20 in 1928, Lee Lambert, along with a small crew, discovered a cave system underneath Lookout Mountain that had some very unusual and beautiful rock formations, flowing passages and several stream beds deep inside the mountain.

Pushing their way deeper and deeper into the cave, they finally reached what has been described as the "marvelous jewel" inside the mountain, the huge waterfall, which Lambert named after his wife, Ruby.

In all, the round trip journey took Lambert and his crew about 17 hours. 84 years later, with the aid of an elevator, that round trip is decidedly faster, though no less amazing.

In honor of the anniversary, Ruby Falls offered special $2 admission to the first 84 visitors to the complex on Sunday, the same price as Lambert charged when he first opened the cavern system to paying customers.

They also have decorated the falls with 84 candles lit in honor of the special day, and are giving all guests will receive a vintage style postcard to commemorate the day.

