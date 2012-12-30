Neighbors help out in Tennessee tornado recovery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Neighbors help out in Tennessee tornado recovery

HARRISON, Tenn. (AP) - The communities of Harrison and Ooltewah are still scarred with uprooted, twisted trees and homes under construction after a March 2 tornado, but neighbors are helping each other on the path to recovery.

The EF3 tornado destroyed 82 homes and damaged 262 more. But even as bulldozers and roofers repair the damage, not everyone has been able to recover as quickly, The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/V55SE7 ).

Carl Evett lost his small uninsured home in the tornado, and while many insured homeowners have been able to rebuild, he's been struggling.

So during this holiday season, his neighbors partnered with volunteers from the Bayside Baptist Church to use donated materials and the money he received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build a new home.

 

