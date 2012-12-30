New Tennessee driver's license law takes effect Jan. 1

By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new law requiring Tennessee residents 60 years or older to have a photo on their driver's license is among those taking effect on Tuesday.

State Sen. Jim Tracy, the legislation's sponsor, said seniors who don't have a photo on their license before Tuesday won't be required to get one.

However, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jim Kyle of Memphis said the new requirement poses an inconvenience to seniors with mobility issues, or those in rural areas, who may be unable to get to the proper location to make the change.

Kyle said they were exempt when the measure requiring photos on driver's licenses first passed because the legislation was aimed at preventing teenagers from using fake identification to purchase alcohol.

For information about Tennessee driver's license, visit www.tn.gov/safety/dlmain.shtml

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.