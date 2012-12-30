Missing Georgia boys located in Texas, father held - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing Georgia boys located in Texas, father held

ATLANTA (AP) - Police said two young boys from Georgia who were reported missing this week have been located in Texas and their father is in custody and facing charges.

Brothers Ben and Henry Cleary - ages 9 and 7 - were visiting with their father, Daniel Cleary, of Roswell, and were supposed to return home Wednesday. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday.

Roswell Police Lt. James H. McGee said that the 46-year-old Daniel Cleary was taken into custody Saturday evening in Austin, Texas. Austin police said a citizen had recognized the boys from the alert and notified police that they were at a hotel.

The children's mother is on the way to get them.

McGee said authorities will arrange for Daniel Cleary's extradition. He faces a charge of interstate interference with custody, a felony.

