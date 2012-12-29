Winter weather brings flurries to the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Winter weather brings flurries to the Tennessee Valley

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) -- Expect snow flurries and cold air to continue through the evening, tapering off overnight with just a light dusting of accumulation in the higher elevations. 

Breezes from the north at 10-15 mph will help lows drop into the low to mid 20s overnight. 

Sunday morning will begin with sunshine and highs reaching into the low 40s by Sunday afternoon. 

