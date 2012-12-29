Winter weather brings flurries to the Tennessee Valley

(WRCB) -- Expect snow flurries and cold air to continue through the evening, tapering off overnight with just a light dusting of accumulation in the higher elevations.

Breezes from the north at 10-15 mph will help lows drop into the low to mid 20s overnight.

Sunday morning will begin with sunshine and highs reaching into the low 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Be sure to add the WRCB Radar app to your smartphone or tablet for the latest up-to-date weather information around the clock.