Fort Mountain State Park to host "Black Bear Plunge"

CHATSWORTH, GA (WRCB) -- Looking for an unusual way to start the new year? How about a nice nature hike and a plunge into a brisk mountain lake?

Fort Mountain State Park in Chatsworth, Ga. will be hosting the 1st annual 2013 Black Bear Plunge on New Year's Day.

"It will start with a hike at 9 a.m. and finishing off with a jump into our lake at 10," said Naturalist Bob Spear.

Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt plus hot chocolate, coffee and donuts. The cost is just $15.00per participant, which also includes free parking, and helps fund nature program at the park.

To register, call Fort Mountain State Park at (706) 422-1932 or register that morning.

