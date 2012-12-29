Georgia ethics legislation could end free tickets

ATLANTA (AP) - If the Georgia General Assembly approves in the upcoming session a proposed ethics reform measure it could endanger an important fall tradition for lawmakers - free football tickets.

If Georgia and Georgia Tech have good seasons lawmakers could also lose free tickets to bowl games. The proposed ethics reform includes a lobbyist gift ban that could include football tickets.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/W7cU ) reports that the games are an important lobbying tool for big state schools since lawmakers vote on a state budget.

Some say lawmakers should get rid of the free tickets all together. But others argue that the tickets are a way to get lawmakers on campus and give them a look at what the schools are doing.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

