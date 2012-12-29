Boyfriend arrested in Chattanooga's latest homicide

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A Chattanooga man is arrested in connection with his girlfriend's killing. Those who know the couple say his arrest is a shock.

Chattanooga Police arrested 46-year-old Dennis Weyers early Saturday morning on a criminal homicide charge. He called 911 around 4:30 p.m. the day after Christmas saying his girlfriend, 51-year-old Robin Sanders was lying dead in their bed.

Friends and neighbors awoke to news of Weyer's arrest Saturday.

"To find out he was arrested for it, yeah, that just totally blows my mind. I just had never thought he would do something like that. Never. Ever," one neighbor said.

She didn't want to be seen on camera but says he's seemed torn up ever since his girlfriend's death Wednesday at their Cross Street home together.

"He seemed very very upset. He was, to me, sounded very sincere. He was wondering what he was going to do because they spent 24/7 together," she said.

Neighbors saw police took Weyers in for questioning that night, but dropped him back off a few hours later.

"I mean they would argue. You would hear her, but never even heard him," she said.

She talked to Weyers that night. He said he had no idea how she died. They assumed it was something medical.

Since neighbors thought she died from natural causes, they were shocked when Friday night more police showed up. This time, guns drawn and searching the place top to bottom.

"They had investigators, all kinds of cars, taking pictures, had mattresses up against the wall," she said.

Our partners at the Times Free Press obtained court documents that say she was attacked, bruised and bloody. Weyers is being held on a $800,000 bond for criminal homicide.

"I mean they'll have to prove it to me, because like I said, I never thought he'd hurt her," she said.

Those who know the couple say they were both heavy drinkers. Weyers has a criminal record that includes public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He's due in court January 22nd for the criminal homicide charge.