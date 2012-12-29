Alexander, Corker predict few will see federal taxes increase

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Times Free Press) -- Despite stalled negotiations over the "fiscal cliff," U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker predicted Friday that "almost all Americans" won't see an increase in their federal income taxes.

"We know that's going to be dealt with," Corker said.

But when asked what the household income cutoff should be for Bush-era tax cut extensions -- $250,000, $400,000, $1 million or a threshold that hasn't been suggested yet -- neither senator weighed in during a conference call with reporters. Both Tennessee Republicans deferred to congressional leaders and President Barack Obama.

"Instead of me negotiating with you and sharing with you -- and I'm looking at Lamar and I think he feels the same way if my eye contact is right -- but these guys are going to meet this afternoon, and there's a possibility that there will be a meeting of the minds on [the threshold]," Corker said. "I'd rather see that take place and see what comes out of that before responding."

