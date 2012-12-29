Video footage shows missing Georgia boys in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATLANTA (AP) - Police have released surveillance footage showing two young boys who were reported missing at a Walmart in Tennessee with their father.

Brothers Ben and Henry Cleary - ages 9 and 7 - were visiting with their father, Daniel Cleary, of Roswell, and were supposed to return home Wednesday. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday.

Police say the Walmart footage was recorded on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 at a store in Jackson, Tenn. - about 90 miles west of Memphis.

Daniel Cleary is described as a 46-year-old white man who weighs about 220 pounds. He is 6 feet tall and has medium-length gray hair and brown eyes.

Cleary is believed to be driving a silver 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The boys were last seen wearing blue winter vests.

