TVA making progress on coal ash spill

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (AP) - Four years after a huge spill of toxin-laden sludge at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Kingston Fossil Plant, a federal official says there's "a light at the end of the tunnel."

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cleanup project manager Craig Zeller told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/10op85c) that work to clean up the spill and create a 400 acre park is a little ahead of schedule.

Although work on the $1.2 billion cleanup will continue for two more years, Zeller and TVA vice president Robert M. Deacy say they hope that boat launches and some walking trails planned for the area are open by summer.

The EPA has described the 2008 spill of about 5 million cubic yards of ash as 1 of the worst environmental disasters of its kind.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

