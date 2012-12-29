Abortion restrictions, tax changes loom in Georgia

By RAY HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The new year in Georgia will bring changes to the state's tax code, but would-be abortion restrictions are on hold.

Lawmakers voted to ban abortions starting 20 weeks after fertilization. There are exceptions for pregnancies where a fetus is deemed unlikely to survive or when a pregnancy threatens the life or health of the mother. But a Fulton County judge has put a temporary block on the law while she considers a constitutional challenge.

Parts of a tax overhaul will also take effect in the New Year. Starting Jan. 1, manufacturers will be exempt from paying the state sales tax on energy used to produce their goods. The agricultural industry will enjoy a similar tax break. The personal exemption for married couples filing jointly will rise from $5,400 to $7,400.

