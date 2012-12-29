Abortion restrictions, tax changes loom in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Abortion restrictions, tax changes loom in Georgia

By RAY HENRY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The new year in Georgia will bring changes to the state's tax code, but would-be abortion restrictions are on hold.

Lawmakers voted to ban abortions starting 20 weeks after fertilization. There are exceptions for pregnancies where a fetus is deemed unlikely to survive or when a pregnancy threatens the life or health of the mother. But a Fulton County judge has put a temporary block on the law while she considers a constitutional challenge.

Parts of a tax overhaul will also take effect in the New Year. Starting Jan. 1, manufacturers will be exempt from paying the state sales tax on energy used to produce their goods. The agricultural industry will enjoy a similar tax break. The personal exemption for married couples filing jointly will rise from $5,400 to $7,400.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.