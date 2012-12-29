Young woman dies in early morning accident

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A 23 year old woman died after an early morning crash on Lower Mill Road Friday morning.

At 7:27 a.m. Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at 1400 Lower Mill Road where an automobile had driven off the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 23 year-old Jordan Julian, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined as the investigation is still on-going.