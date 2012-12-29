It’s Fishing Show Time in Knoxville, TN

Pro Anglers will be giving seminars, answering questions, and signing autographs for their fans throughout the show.

Exhibitors will have on display a wide variety of fishing tackle, custom rods & reels, and the latest apparel.

KNOXVILLE (WRCB) - The 2013 East Tennessee Fishing Show will begin Thursday, January 17th thru Sunday, January 20th.

Show location will be the Jacobs Building at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville, Tn.

Show hours are as follows:

Thursday, January 17 - 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday, January 18 - 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday, January 19 - 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday, January 20 - 12:PM – 5:00 PM

Admission: Adults $8.00 and children under the age of 8 is free. Free parking is also available.

The Fishing Show It is the only dedicated fishing show of its kind in Tennessee and plays host to everything any sport fisherman, weekend angler, or tournament professional could ever want or need.

Bunch Marine will be presenting their 2013 model boats which will include Ranger, Triton, Lowe, and South Bay. Reynolds Racing & Marine will be presenting the newest models from Allison, Bullet, XPress, Weldbilt and Veranda. White Pines will be presenting Nitro, Tracker, Sun Tracker and Grizzly. These boats will be shown with the latest equipment from Mercury, Yamaha, Motorguide, Minnkota, Humminbird, Dual Pro, and Lowrance. All three dealerships will be offering special deals on new 2013 boats, motors, and electronics that will only be available at this show.

Pro Angler's Hank Parker, Paul Elias, Shaw Grigsby, Dan Dannenmueller, David Walker, Casey Ashley, Wilson Frazier, Brandon Coulter, Tim Dearing, Billy Boyd, Tom Spangler, James "Hutch" Hutchinson, and Mike Wolfenbarger will be giving seminars, answering questions, and signing autographs for their fans throughout the show.

There will also be a Casting Contest for the kids to enjoy as well as a variety of door prizes .

This show will be a great family activity and an excellent opportunity to view the newest products for 2013.

For more info visit http://easttennesseefishingshow.biz