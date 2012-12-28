Teens vandalize disabled man's home in Soddy-Daisy

SODDY-DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- Look at 66-year-old Edgar Millwood's Soddy-Daisy home.

Police say around 2 A.M. Friday, 18-year-old William Harris and 4 teenagers smeared ketchup and mayonnaise out front.

They threw a log through his window and threw eggs at the front door.

Carlene Hicks owns the property and says she can't understand why someone would target Millwood.

"It's for no reason. Edgar does not bother anyone. Anyone in Soddy can tell you he doesn't bother anyone."

His brother checks on him daily and says he couldn't believe what he saw.

Don Millwood says, "I thought is was devastating. Wasn't any sense of those kids getting out here and doing someone that way."

Hicks says neighbors came by and helped clean up the mess earlier in the day.

Police say one of the teens lives nearby and his mother called police to tell them what happened.

Chief Phil Hamrick says his agency can only prosecute Harris, but hopes the courts will deal with the teens.

"Other than restitution, probably not. I think it is something the legislature to look up and hold parents accountable for their children."

Millwood says normally this stretch of Daisy Dallas Road is very quiet.

He says now he'll have to figure out how to fix his brothers and keep him safe.

Hicks says she wants Harris and the teenagers to repair the damage they've done.

"It is just punks wanting to do something. They won't pick on someone who can defend themselves."

Harris has been booked into the Hamilton County Jail, facing several charges including vandalism and reckless endangerment.