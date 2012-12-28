60 new jobs added to LaFayette Syntec plant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

60 new jobs added to LaFayette Syntec plant

LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -- A deal finalized Friday with Walker County and Syntec means the addition of  60 new jobs.

Earlier in the year, the Walker County development authority began working with Syntec Industries on package to provide incentives for the company to invest about $3 million in new equipment and the creation of the new jobs at LaFayette carpet plant.

The operation will employ 180 workers.

