TDOT websites to go dark over weekend

NASHVILLE (WRCB) - Tennessee Department of Transportation web sites will be out of service this weekend as emergency maintenance will be performed at the James K. Polk Building in downtown Nashville, which houses the TDOT headquarters offices.

This maintenance will cause outages to many TDOT web-based services.
 
Beginning at midnight tonight, December 28, 2012, the TDOT website, Tennessee 511, and the new TDOT SmartWay mobile application will be unavailable. These services will resume on Sunday December 30, 2012, at midnight.
 
During this time period, TDOT will continue to provide information on major incidents on Tennessee roadways through Twitter and Facebook.
 
TDOT SmartWay camera feeds to Channel 3 and other television stations across the state will not be impacted by the outage.

