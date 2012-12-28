NC man missing, last seen in Chattanooga

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- The public's help is sought in locating Corey Patrick Olsen, who left Murphy, North Carolina on November 28, 2012 and family has not heard from Corey since. Corey was seen in the 3600 block of Rossville Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee around 3:00 p.m. on November 28 2012.



Family members stated that Corey Patrick Olsen would often visit friends in the Chattanooga area but was unusual for him not stay in contact with his family.

Olsen is described as: a white male, 34 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 200lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.



Olsen was last seen driving his 2004 Gold Acura with dark tinted windows, and a North Carolina license tag of BCL 8802. The car has a Young Harris College Parking Sticker in the car window.



If anyone has seen or has information on the whereabouts of Corey Patrick Olsen or his 2004 Gold Acura, please contact Detective David Sowder with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (423)209-8940.