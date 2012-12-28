Man's best friend gets rescued by man

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WDIV) -- A man on a mission to rescue a dog stranded on frozen Lake Erie needed some rescuing of his own after falling through the thin ice.



During an afternoon walk with his owner, Bart, an 11-year old Walker Hound, wandered away and fell through the ice on Lake Erie.



"I tried to walk around to him and it was just too deep and I couldn't get to him," said Bart's owner, Jim Swayze.



Waist deep in freezing water, Swayze called 911 and then he called his cousin Lance who arrived first.



With his waders on, Lance ventured out, taking a chance on every step.



"It broke and I fell in and I was probably about 3 and half feet deep," said Lance Eicher.



He finally reached Bart, who spent an hour and a half in the frigid water. Lance held him close before they were rescued.



"I was talking to (Bart), I was trying to keep him warm. I was trying to rub him and get some blood flowing through his body," Eicher said.



"I kind of looked and went what if it was my dog, what if I was in the same situation, I would hope somebody would try to do something," said Eicher.



