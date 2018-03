NEWTOWN, CT -- (WVIT) Officials in Newtown, are asking people to stop sending gifts to the grief-stricken community after the school shooting that took the lives of 20 elementary school children and six adults.



They're deeply grateful, but can't handle the donation deluge, town officials said.



The town's first selectman, police chief and schools superintendent made the request on Wednesday through an editor at The Newtown Bee newspaper.



They said that since a gunman, identified as Adam Lanza, killed 20 first-graders and six educators on Dec. 14, gifts from school supplies to artwork have arrived in such numbers they've overwhelmed the small community's ability to process them.



The officials are asking people to temporarily stop sending gifts. Once they process the "warehouses full of items," they'll detail the best ways to help.



