TN Gov. Haslam appoints 152 Tennesseans to boards, commissions

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced the appointments of 152 Tennesseans to 58 state boards and commissions Friday.
Appointment terms vary due to differing requirements or term limits determined by specific qualifications.
The appointments are:
Advisory Committee for the Purchase from the Blind and Other Severely Disabled
Robert Duvall, Antioch
Air Pollution Control Board
J. Ronald Bailey, Chattanooga
Karen Cisler, Nashville
Shawn Hawkins, Knoxville
Larry Waters, Gatlinburg
Architects and Engineers Board of Examiners
Jerome Headly, Tullahoma
Paul William Lockwood, Brentwood
Frank Wagster, Jackson
Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities
Betty Hodge, Bristol
Board of Appeals
Barbara Clark, Knoxville
James Crumlin, Brentwood
LeeAnn Foster, Knoxville
James Hamilton, Dyersburg
Laura Holland, Lascassas
Bland Justis, Greeneville
Brian Ragan, Dickson
Charlesetta Woodard-Thompson, Ooltewah
Board of Boiler Rules
David Baughman, Murfreesboro
Board of Communication Disorders
Terri Philpott-Flynn, Lawrenceburg
Board of Dietitian and Nutritionist Examiners
Kim Pryor, Knoxville
Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators
Russell Caughron, Murfreesboro
Board of Examiners in Psychology
Melissa Gay, Hendersonville
Board of Nursing
Brent Earwood, Jackson
Lisa Heaton, Elizabethton
Marithia Silvers, Calhoun
Mark Young, Mount Juliet
Board of Occupational Therapy
Donna Carron, Adams
Ruth Ford, Franklin
Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners
Kim Johnson, Franklin
Roland Federico, Chattanooga
Commission on Aging and Disability
Margaret Seay, Kingsport
Committee on Physician Assistants
James Montag, Telford
Council for Licensing Hearing Instrument Specialists
Jerry Hall, Cleveland
Fredrick Rayne, Cookeville
Doe Mountain Recreation Authority
Carolyn Hawkins, Mountain City
Gabrielle Lynch, Trade
Terry Maughon, Elizabethon
Richard Strang, Kingsport
Douglas Henry State Museum Commission
Mary Ann Clark, Jackson
Charles Cook, Jr., Nashville
Deborah DiPietro, Knoxville
Deannie Parker, Memphis
Jan Simek, Seymour
Tom Smith, Nashville
Elevator and Amusement Device Safety Board
Larry Moore II, Kingsport
David Hale, Lebanon
Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health
Rose Grindstaff, Brentwood
Heritage Conservation Trust Fund Board
Earl Worsham, Gatlinburg
Homeland Security Council
Mark Sirois, Johnson City
Information Systems Council
Donald Enfinger, Fairview
Interagency Coordinating Council
Janet Coscarelli, Nashville
Catherine Knowles, Nashville
Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Council
Michael Dumont, Linden
Sandra Ennis, Tullahoma
Terry Griffin, Clarksville
Ann Johnson, Franklin
Georgette Johnson, Memphis
Sara Ladd, Nashville
Larry Potter, Cordova
Ganelle Roberts, Memphis
Kelsey Ross, Franklin
Cindi Smith-Walters, Murfreesboro
Local Government Planning Advisory Council
Ernest Burgess, Murfreesboro
Dan Eldridge, Jonesborough
John Gentry, Athens
Brent Greer, Paris
Pest Control Board
Kenny Crenshaw, Millington
Frank Hale, Franklin
Polysomnography Professional Standards Committee
Donald Samples, Johnson City
Sam Davis Memorial Association Board of Trustees
John Bratcher, Murfreesboro
Shirley Davis, Franklin
Jerry Oxsher, Smyrna
Richard Thomas, Smyrna
Star Quality Advisory Council
Karen Baker, Kingsport
Karen Grandfield, Soddy Daisy
Renee Hauge, Knoxville
Merlean Hill, Memphis
Patty Kelly, Clarksville
Patti Ricossa, Cordova
Bridgett Stanfill, Clarksville
Harriet Wilson, Knoxville
State Board of Cosmetology
Pearl Walker, Memphis
State Board of Pharmacy
Kevin Eidson, White House
State Rehabilitation Council
Floyd Stewart, Whites Creek
State Textbook Commission
Jason Robinson, Cleveland
Statewide Independent Living Council
Jill Hindman, Hixson
Cynthia Martin, Tullahoma
Connie Robinson, Germantown
Dorothea Thompson, Murfreesboro
Wanda Willis, Nashville
TennCare Pharmacy Advisory Committee
Carol Minor, Nashville
Joel Phares, Arrington
Tennessee Board of Water Quality, Oil, and Gas
James Cameron III, Franklin
Jill Davis, Englewood
Kevin Davis, Savannah
Frank McGinley, Savannah
Derek Gernt, Allardt
John Guoynes, Oak Ridge
Monty Halcomb, Wartrace
Charlie Johnson, Sevierville
David Anthony Robinson, Kingsport
Tennessee Collection Services Board
Steve Harb, Knoxville
Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth
Brenda Davis, Chairman, Franklin
Jennie Harlan, Columbia
Raquel Hatter, Nashville
Gary Houston, Union City
Tennessee Consolidated Retirements System Board of Trustees
Alfred Laney, Nashville
Tennessee Community Services Agency Statewide Board of Directors
Tommy Hooper, Brownsville
Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Control
Jeff Brown, Crossville
Armando Fontes, Newport
Dan Hughes, Lexington
Deborah Newman, Murfreesboro
Bill Oldham, Memphis
Tennessee Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Robert Baldwin, Memphis
Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities
Roger Gibbens, Chattanooga
Elizabeth Ritchie, Knoxville
Tennessee Economic Council on Women
Veronica Johnson, Nashville
Miriam Barnard, Nashville
Tennessee Ethics Commission
George Jaynes, Limestone
Tennessee Forestry Commission
Johnny Heard, Collinwood
Tennessee Historical Commission
Kathie Fuston, Columbia
Tennessee Human Rights Commission
Crystal Horne, Signal Mountain
Ralph White, Memphis
Tennessee Massage Licensure Board
Marvis Burke, Harrison
Bethann Easterly, Nashville
Tennessee Medical Examiner Advisory Council
Michael Dunavant, Ripley
Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, Knoxville
Samuel Smith, Brentwood
Tennessee Private Investigation and Polygraph Commission
Minnie Lane, Knoxville
Tennessee Real Estate Appraiser Commission
Rosemarie Johnson, Paris
Mark Johnstone, Jackson
Tennessee Registry of Election Finance
Patricia Heim, Nashville
Norma Lester, Memphis
Tennessee Suicide Prevention Advisory Council
Nancy Badger, Chattanooga
Kathy Benedetto, Johnson City
Underground Storage Tanks and Solid Waste Disposal Control Board
Warren Anderson, Murfreesboro
Marty Calloway, Maryville
Stacey Cothran, Lewisburg
Kenneth Donaldson, Columbia
George Hyfantis, Seymour
Bhag Kanwar, Franklin
Jared Lynn, Smyrna
David Martin, Hermitage
Beverly Philpot, Lawrenceburg
DeAnne Redman, Greenbrier
Franklin Smith, III, Brownsville
Mark Williams, Manchester
Viticulture Advisory Board
Carl O'Cain, Jackson
Connie Perrin, Corryton
Michael Reedy, Kingsport
Kip Summers, Brentwood
Water and Wastewater Operators Certification Board
Randall Braker, Manchester