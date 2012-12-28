TN Gov. Haslam appoints 152 Tennesseans to boards, commissions

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced the appointments of 152 Tennesseans to 58 state boards and commissions Friday.



Appointment terms vary due to differing requirements or term limits determined by specific qualifications.



The appointments are:

Advisory Committee for the Purchase from the Blind and Other Severely Disabled

Robert Duvall, Antioch



Air Pollution Control Board

J. Ronald Bailey, Chattanooga

Karen Cisler, Nashville

Shawn Hawkins, Knoxville

Larry Waters, Gatlinburg



Architects and Engineers Board of Examiners

Jerome Headly, Tullahoma

Paul William Lockwood, Brentwood

Frank Wagster, Jackson



Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities

Betty Hodge, Bristol



Board of Appeals

Barbara Clark, Knoxville

James Crumlin, Brentwood

LeeAnn Foster, Knoxville

James Hamilton, Dyersburg

Laura Holland, Lascassas

Bland Justis, Greeneville

Brian Ragan, Dickson

Charlesetta Woodard-Thompson, Ooltewah



Board of Boiler Rules

David Baughman, Murfreesboro



Board of Communication Disorders

Terri Philpott-Flynn, Lawrenceburg



Board of Dietitian and Nutritionist Examiners

Kim Pryor, Knoxville



Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators

Russell Caughron, Murfreesboro



Board of Examiners in Psychology

Melissa Gay, Hendersonville



Board of Nursing

Brent Earwood, Jackson

Lisa Heaton, Elizabethton

Marithia Silvers, Calhoun

Mark Young, Mount Juliet



Board of Occupational Therapy

Donna Carron, Adams

Ruth Ford, Franklin



Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners

Kim Johnson, Franklin

Roland Federico, Chattanooga



Commission on Aging and Disability

Margaret Seay, Kingsport



Committee on Physician Assistants

James Montag, Telford



Council for Licensing Hearing Instrument Specialists

Jerry Hall, Cleveland

Fredrick Rayne, Cookeville



Doe Mountain Recreation Authority

Carolyn Hawkins, Mountain City

Gabrielle Lynch, Trade

Terry Maughon, Elizabethon

Richard Strang, Kingsport



Douglas Henry State Museum Commission

Mary Ann Clark, Jackson

Charles Cook, Jr., Nashville

Deborah DiPietro, Knoxville

Deannie Parker, Memphis

Jan Simek, Seymour

Tom Smith, Nashville



Elevator and Amusement Device Safety Board

Larry Moore II, Kingsport

David Hale, Lebanon



Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Health

Rose Grindstaff, Brentwood



Heritage Conservation Trust Fund Board

Earl Worsham, Gatlinburg



Homeland Security Council

Mark Sirois, Johnson City



Information Systems Council

Donald Enfinger, Fairview



Interagency Coordinating Council

Janet Coscarelli, Nashville

Catherine Knowles, Nashville



Keep Tennessee Beautiful Advisory Council

Michael Dumont, Linden

Sandra Ennis, Tullahoma

Terry Griffin, Clarksville

Ann Johnson, Franklin

Georgette Johnson, Memphis

Sara Ladd, Nashville

Larry Potter, Cordova

Ganelle Roberts, Memphis

Kelsey Ross, Franklin

Cindi Smith-Walters, Murfreesboro



Local Government Planning Advisory Council

Ernest Burgess, Murfreesboro

Dan Eldridge, Jonesborough

John Gentry, Athens

Brent Greer, Paris



Pest Control Board

Kenny Crenshaw, Millington

Frank Hale, Franklin



Polysomnography Professional Standards Committee

Donald Samples, Johnson City



Sam Davis Memorial Association Board of Trustees

John Bratcher, Murfreesboro

Shirley Davis, Franklin

Jerry Oxsher, Smyrna

Richard Thomas, Smyrna



Star Quality Advisory Council

Karen Baker, Kingsport

Karen Grandfield, Soddy Daisy

Renee Hauge, Knoxville

Merlean Hill, Memphis

Patty Kelly, Clarksville

Patti Ricossa, Cordova

Bridgett Stanfill, Clarksville

Harriet Wilson, Knoxville



State Board of Cosmetology

Pearl Walker, Memphis



State Board of Pharmacy

Kevin Eidson, White House



State Rehabilitation Council

Floyd Stewart, Whites Creek



State Textbook Commission

Jason Robinson, Cleveland



Statewide Independent Living Council

Jill Hindman, Hixson

Cynthia Martin, Tullahoma

Connie Robinson, Germantown

Dorothea Thompson, Murfreesboro

Wanda Willis, Nashville



TennCare Pharmacy Advisory Committee

Carol Minor, Nashville

Joel Phares, Arrington



Tennessee Board of Water Quality, Oil, and Gas

James Cameron III, Franklin

Jill Davis, Englewood

Kevin Davis, Savannah

Frank McGinley, Savannah

Derek Gernt, Allardt

John Guoynes, Oak Ridge

Monty Halcomb, Wartrace

Charlie Johnson, Sevierville

David Anthony Robinson, Kingsport



Tennessee Collection Services Board

Steve Harb, Knoxville



Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth

Brenda Davis, Chairman, Franklin

Jennie Harlan, Columbia

Raquel Hatter, Nashville

Gary Houston, Union City



Tennessee Consolidated Retirements System Board of Trustees

Alfred Laney, Nashville



Tennessee Community Services Agency Statewide Board of Directors

Tommy Hooper, Brownsville



Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Control

Jeff Brown, Crossville

Armando Fontes, Newport

Dan Hughes, Lexington

Deborah Newman, Murfreesboro

Bill Oldham, Memphis



Tennessee Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Robert Baldwin, Memphis



Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities

Roger Gibbens, Chattanooga

Elizabeth Ritchie, Knoxville



Tennessee Economic Council on Women

Veronica Johnson, Nashville

Miriam Barnard, Nashville



Tennessee Ethics Commission

George Jaynes, Limestone



Tennessee Forestry Commission

Johnny Heard, Collinwood



Tennessee Historical Commission

Kathie Fuston, Columbia



Tennessee Human Rights Commission

Crystal Horne, Signal Mountain

Ralph White, Memphis



Tennessee Massage Licensure Board

Marvis Burke, Harrison

Bethann Easterly, Nashville



Tennessee Medical Examiner Advisory Council

Michael Dunavant, Ripley

Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, Knoxville

Samuel Smith, Brentwood



Tennessee Private Investigation and Polygraph Commission

Minnie Lane, Knoxville



Tennessee Real Estate Appraiser Commission

Rosemarie Johnson, Paris

Mark Johnstone, Jackson



Tennessee Registry of Election Finance

Patricia Heim, Nashville

Norma Lester, Memphis



Tennessee Suicide Prevention Advisory Council

Nancy Badger, Chattanooga

Kathy Benedetto, Johnson City



Underground Storage Tanks and Solid Waste Disposal Control Board

Warren Anderson, Murfreesboro

Marty Calloway, Maryville

Stacey Cothran, Lewisburg

Kenneth Donaldson, Columbia

George Hyfantis, Seymour

Bhag Kanwar, Franklin

Jared Lynn, Smyrna

David Martin, Hermitage

Beverly Philpot, Lawrenceburg

DeAnne Redman, Greenbrier

Franklin Smith, III, Brownsville

Mark Williams, Manchester



Viticulture Advisory Board

Carl O'Cain, Jackson

Connie Perrin, Corryton

Michael Reedy, Kingsport

Kip Summers, Brentwood



Water and Wastewater Operators Certification Board

Randall Braker, Manchester

