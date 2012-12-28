Morning house fire a 'total loss' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Morning house fire a 'total loss'

Posted: Updated:

FLINTSTONE, GA (WRCB) -- An early morning house fire at 782 Chattanooga Valley Road in Flintstone, GA appears to be a total loss.

Family members on the scene told Channel 3 that an elderly man lives there and was staying with family.

The Walker County Emergency Services responded to the fire with several engines. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

