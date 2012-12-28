TN jobless benefit rolls drop 7% with new rule

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - About 7% of Tennesseans previously receiving jobless benefits have been dropped for failing to verify that they were searching for work.

That's according to an audit by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported in the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/VkcRbq).

New rules that went into effect on Sept. 1 require Tennesseans receiving jobless benefits to document at least three job searches a week.

State Sen. Jack Johnson was a sponsor of the bill. The Franklin Republican said the requirements already have saved the state's Unemployment Insurance fund more than $100,000.

Job searches can include completing job applications or interviews or mailing resumes to employers.

Tennessee pays a maximum of $275 a week for those who lost a job through no fault of their own.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

