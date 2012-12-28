Chief: Officer did 'right thing' giving up gun after bank robbery

NEWPORT, TN (News Sentinel) -- Face-to-face with a gun-toting bank robber, the officer made a split-second decision.



He unloaded his gun and laid it on the ground.



"He could not have won that battle," Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults said. "He was overpowered and outgunned. It's easy to second-guess when you don't have a gun pointed at your head."



The search continued Thursday night for the two men who robbed the Tennessee State Bank the day before in Newport and disarmed a police officer at gunpoint in the parking lot. Witnesses last reported seeing the pair's getaway car, a silver SUV, headed east on Interstate 40 toward North Carolina.



