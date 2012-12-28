Chattanooga Airport seeks flights to Houston

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga Airport officials are looking south as they work up their wish list of new nonstop air service.



Houston, a big connection point for travelers flying to other Southern cities, the West and to Mexico, was raised as a site that would fit Chattanooga's air service needs.



"That's clearly the first market we need," said Airport Authority member Jim Hall.



Hall recalled that as late as 2008, the city had nonstop service to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Continental Airlines, which has merged with United Airlines.



