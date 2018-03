CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Showers approach the Tennessee Valley Friday but won't last all weekend.

A new system just to our west is our new rain maker and brings rain showers for mainly Friday afternoon. It may start as mixed precipitation for some high elevations by late morning but will quickly change to all rain. The wet weather fades Saturday morning with a small chance of light mixed precipitation or flurries for the mountains and Plateau Saturday night.

Dry weather returns Sunday and most of Monday with showers appearing again New Year's Eve night and New Year's Day.

Highs the next several days only in the 30s and 40s for high elevations and valleys respectively, lows in the 20s and 30s.

